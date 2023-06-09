APD searching for missing juvenile: Malachi London

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Malachi London is a 13-year-old Black male, 5′3″, 250 lbs. He was last seen one day ago in the area of Laurel Street in Alexandria.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559 or Detective Simmons at (318) 441-6435.

