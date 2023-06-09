Brian Caubarreaux announces 2023 ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners

(KALB) - Brian Caubarreaux has revealed the winners of this year’s “Do It Right Scholarship.”

This year, the scholarships were awarded to:

Austin Bordelon - a 17-year-old high school graduate who is going to CLTCC for HVAC

Melissa Dorsey - a 52-year-old grandmother who is going to CLTCC for Practical Nursing. She wants to show her grandchildren that no matter how old you are, you can always succeed!

Congratulations to the winners!

