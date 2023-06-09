Brian Caubarreaux announces 2023 ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners

Brian Caubarreaux has revealed the winners of this year’s “Do It Right Scholarship.”
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Brian Caubarreaux has revealed the winners of this year’s “Do It Right Scholarship.”

This year, the scholarships were awarded to:

  • Austin Bordelon - a 17-year-old high school graduate who is going to CLTCC for HVAC
  • Melissa Dorsey - a 52-year-old grandmother who is going to CLTCC for Practical Nursing.  She wants to show her grandchildren that no matter how old you are, you can always succeed!

Congratulations to the winners!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Vaughn, 22, died in the April crash on Louisiana Highway 1176
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI in April crash that killed Alexandria woman
RPSO detectives investigating death at the Rapides Parish Detention Center
David O’Quinn
Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl
Glenmora man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected
Pineville Police Department
Former Pineville PD officer receives probation following malfeasance plea

Latest News

The proposed I-20 Rail Corridor service will connect the mega-regions of Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Amtrak officially submits grant application to extend passenger rail service from Meridian, Miss. to Dallas-Fort Worth via I-20 corridor
Louisiana Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana lawmakers pass state budget plan with only temporary teacher pay increase
Brian Caubarreaux announces 2023 ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners
Final day of the 2023 Legislative Session