Former Peabody Warhorse Melvin Flanagan transfers to LSUS

SHREVEPORT, La. (KALB) - Melvin Flanagan has officially come back to Louisiana, transferring from Wichita State to the LSUS Pilots.

The guard showed he can score at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, averaging 20 points a game.

While playing for Wichita State, he had a few games where he scored double digits in a game. One of the most memorable performances came against the South Florida Bulls. Flanagan scored 16 points and helped the Shockers complete a 14-point comeback.

The Pilots are looking forward to getting a scorer in the fall.

