La. man arrested for allegedly jumping into Fla. gator exhibit for social media stunt

Jacob Pursifull
Jacob Pursifull(Tampa Police Department)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tampa, Fla. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old man from Prairieville, La. has been identified as the person who illegally entered an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla. as part of a social media stunt, officials said.

According to Tampa police, Jacob Pursifull “jumped over a fence to unlawfully enter the park on the afternoon of June 1” and entered the alligator enclosure with two others, one of who filmed him.

Police said they arrested Pursifull on Monday, June 5, for the incident and booked him into Orient Road Jail on the charges of burglary, theft of services, and trespassing.

Jacob Pursifull
Jacob Pursifull(Tampa Police Department)

Surveillance video captured him and his accomplices illegally entering the park, according to arrest records. Records also state he yelled at the crowd while inside the alligator enclosure and then jumped back over the fence and fled the park.

Linked social media posts of the uploaded video on TikTok helped investigators identify Pursifull as the suspect and find him, officials added.

Jail records show Pursifull has been released.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenmora man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected
Alexandria man arrested for drug possession on US-165
Lauren Vaughn, 22, died in the April crash on Louisiana Highway 1176
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI in April crash that killed Alexandria woman
RPSO: Cade Daniel Carter has been located
David O’Quinn
Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl

Latest News

Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg arrested on sex crime charges
David Buck Lee Roberts
RPSO provides update on former Ball PD officer arrested on child porn charges
Louisiana ATC clears Bayview Yacht Club in recent shooting investigation
Cenla road closures
Brian Caubarreaux
Brian Caubarreaux announces 2023 ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners