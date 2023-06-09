Louisiana ATC clears Bayview Yacht Club in recent shooting investigation

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has cleared the Bayview Yacht Club in Alexandria following an investigation it was conducting after a 17-year-old  was shot outside of the bar back on May 13. That investigation began on May 16.

Bayview Yacht Club Investigation
La. Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control investigating Bayview Yacht Club
One hurt, two arrested in shooting at Bayview Yacht Club

We learned in the final report that the ATC contacted the Alexandria Police Department to learn more about the shooting investigation, and confirmed with APD that the 17-year-old was not inside the establishment and that the incident took place in the parking lot.

This information was confirmed through surveillance video obtained from outside, and also confirmed that no employees were involved in the incident.

Therefore, the ATC closed its case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenmora man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected
Alexandria man arrested for drug possession on US-165
Lauren Vaughn, 22, died in the April crash on Louisiana Highway 1176
Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI in April crash that killed Alexandria woman
RPSO: Cade Daniel Carter has been located
David O’Quinn
Marksville man accused molesting 10-year-old girl

Latest News

David Buck Lee Roberts
RPSO provides update on former Ball PD officer arrested on child porn charges
Cenla road closures
Brian Caubarreaux
Brian Caubarreaux announces 2023 ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners
Meet the 2023 Brian Caubarreaux ‘Do It Right Scholarship’ winners