Louisiana ATC clears Bayview Yacht Club in recent shooting investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has cleared the Bayview Yacht Club in Alexandria following an investigation it was conducting after a 17-year-old was shot outside of the bar back on May 13. That investigation began on May 16.

We learned in the final report that the ATC contacted the Alexandria Police Department to learn more about the shooting investigation, and confirmed with APD that the 17-year-old was not inside the establishment and that the incident took place in the parking lot.

This information was confirmed through surveillance video obtained from outside, and also confirmed that no employees were involved in the incident.

Therefore, the ATC closed its case.

