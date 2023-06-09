‘Mobile Rec Summer Tour’ keeps kids and families entertained

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Summer is just a few days away, and with so many opportunities to do something over the summer while kids are out of school, going outside and enjoying the sun is the perfect place to be.

Alexandria’s Martin Park hosted the first Mobile Rec Summer Tour event of the summer. The tour is a collaboration between the City of Alexandria Parks and Recreation Department, the Alexandria Police Department and SafeAlex.

“This is a new program we started this year,” said Tonya Corley, director of community services for the City of Alexandria. “We have done mobile rec tours in the past, but not quite this caliber and we’re excited to bring it to the communities.”

According to the City of Alexandria, the events are to bring families some summer fun. Each event is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p. m., and it is for families and kids 17 and under. The tour provides arts and crafts, games, sports, and music, along with a splash pad and water slide for the whole family.

“It is wonderful to have this opportunity, especially during the summer when kids have gotten out of school, and you are looking for ways to keep them engaged, not necessarily in the house because it is wonderful to be able to get outside,” said Courtney Williams, a parent that brought her kids to the event at Martin Park. “I am very appreciative of the City Parks and Recreation for putting on this event. Kids can get out, they can still socialize, they can have some fun, and we as parents sort of get to get out too and socialize and do the same thing. I have seen some parents get in the water, so that is wonderful.”

The activities continue next Friday, June 16, at Helen Black Park, starting at 11 am. Interested families can find the full schedule on the City of Alexandria’s website by clicking HERE.

