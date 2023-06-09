Press start and play at Sci-Port’s GamePort

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - GamePort is returning for its third year with new features and exhibits.

On June 9 until July 30, the annual gaming-themed exhibit, GamePort, is returning to Sci-Port with a stimulating environment and interactive stations involving video games.

Those who attend will learn basic traditional science principles, enhance critical thinking skills, and be introduced to a variety of career options in the video game industry. It’s a new spin on S.T.E.M. learning.

Gameport exhibit returns to Sci-Port Discovery Center

“We are thrilled to bring back GamePort to the Northwest Louisiana Community once again. This exhibit is one of our most popular among visitors and features something for everyone,” says Dianne Clark, Executive Director of Sci-Port Discovery Center.

Exhibits incorporate classic and modern video games, including:

Space Invaders Nerf Range

Sonic’s Beat the Buzzer

Dabble and Scrabble Magnetic Verticle Board Game

Miss Pac Man Putt Putt

Giant Nintendo Game Controller

Game Guts - History and display of classic video game systems

Tic Tac Toe

Sort of Simon

Port Pong

Lego Minecraft

a vintage arcade

ten classic video games

pinball machines

The exhibit is for all ages.

Location:

Sci-Port, 820 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport.

Tickets:

General admission - $8

Sci-Port Member: $5

Purchase your tickets by visiting sci-port.org/gameport

Follow the event for more information, https://fb.me/e/2U7zQy53B or call (318) 424-3466.

