Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg arrested on sex crime charges

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in the Central Louisiana area has been arrested.

Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on June 8 and is being held at the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax.

Stagg has been charged with three counts each of oral sexual battery (felony), first degree rape (felony), aggravated crimes against nature (felony) and indecent behavior with juveniles (felony). Bond has been set at $500,000. He remains in jail at this time.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said that there will be a press conference on Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m. to discuss a recent investigation involving sex crimes with young children as victims. Sheriff Steven McCain said that he is concerned that there may be other victims related to the case. The Union Parish and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices will be at the press conference as well.

The Louisiana Baptists confirmed that Stagg has been the Associational Mission Strategist for the Big Creek and CenLa Baptist Associations.

Statement from the Louisiana Baptists:

