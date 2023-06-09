RPSO provides update on former Ball PD officer arrested on child porn charges

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) -The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the investigation on the Deville man who was arrested on Monday (June 5) for 506 counts of pornography involving juveniles, with victims being under the age of 13.

RPSO rearrested David Buck Lee Roberts, 27, on June 8 for 44 additional counts of pornography involving juveniles, where the victim is under the age of 13, as well as 125 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Bond is now set at a total amount of $150,400.

Roberts is a former officer with the Ball Police Department. He tendered his resignation on Monday (June 5) before he was arrested. He also previously worked for RPSO.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and RPSO.

