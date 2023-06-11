Thousands of CLECO customers still without power after Saturday’s storm

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - CLECO has given an update regarding power outages in Central Louisiana following a severe weather system on Saturday, June 10.

According to a CLECO representative, as of 9:45 p.m. Saturday, over 13,000 CLECO customers are still without power in the state. Many of the customers without power are in Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Colfax and Many.

CLECO said some customers should expect to not have power overnight while the company works to repair lines and restore electricity.

Also, CLECO’s outage map was not functioning properly on Saturday, and many who tried to check for outages could not. According to CLECO, that map is back up, but is not yet displaying updated outage numbers and will take some time to catch up.

Reports show that extremely high winds led to broken poles and downed power lines.

It is important to remember to assume that any downed power lines could be live, and if you see them stay away from them and report it.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.