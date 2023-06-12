Allen Parish School Board to vote for superintendent for an unprecedented 5th time

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eight-member Allen Parish School Board has deadlocked the vote for a new superintendent four times over the last month.

It’s been a tie between Instructional Supervisor Brad Soileau and Transportation Supervisor Kenney Courville.

This has left many people confused about how the voting process works and whether the board will be able to push through this deadlock.

On May 10, the board met to vote for the first time, leaving deadlocked. Pete Cavenah, Greg Monceaux, Carolyn Manuel and Kevin Tyler cast their vote for Courville while the other half - Sally Moreaux, Cathy Farris, Karen Reed and Carleen Mahfaffey - voted for Soileau.

All votes that followed resulted in no change, meeting deadlock every time.

“Robert’s rules of order” are the standard practices when it comes to school board meetings. When a motion is made to the board, they vote, but in the event of a tie, they meet again to discuss until a result is made. In the case of voting for a superintendent in Allen Parish, a majority vote of at least 5 to 3 is required.

Over the last month, not a single person on the board has changed their vote, leaving what happens after current superintendent Kent Reed leaves up for discussion. The board has a few options: they can either re-interview both candidates or hire an interim superintendent once Reed is done.

We spoke with both candidates about their reactions thus far.

“That might be what we have to do, and if we do, then that’s fine. We respect that and work closely with that person, but I don’t think that’s in the best interest of our district even,” said Soileau.

“I mean, obviously we would all want a full time Superintendent,” said Courville.

This issue is unprecedented for the board.

Just last year the board added an 8th district, making an even number of board members – and without a way of breaking tied votes.

Now the board is set to meet again, but with Reed’s impending leave, the board intends to discuss an interim superintendent.

According to Louisiana legislature, the interim will have the same power and authority as any other superintendent. The interim can stay in this position for six months or until a vote is reached. And just like any superintendent, the person must be certified.

A decision is expected to be made with another vote Monday night.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.