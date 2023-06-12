Cenla WWII veteran turns 100 on Monday

Frank "Pop" Gordon
Frank "Pop" Gordon(Katherine Gordon)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local WWII veteran turned 100 years old on Monday.

Frank “Pop” Gordon served in the U.S. Army as a supply driver. He retired from the City of Alexandria as a sanitarian driver after serving for 22 years, from July 1961 to October 1983.

In his past, he enjoyed picking pecans. He currently enjoys watching old western movies, comedies and attending First Evening Star Baptist Church. Gordon loves to sing and ride in the car.

A family member reached out to News Channel 5 to tell us his story. She described Gordan as a “kind hearted God-fearing man” and a father to many people.

