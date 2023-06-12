Firefighters respond to diesel spill at Louisiana State Archives Building
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a large diesel spill at the Louisiana State Archives Building on Sunday, June 11.
According to the St. George Fire Department, crews responded to the building on Essen Lane around 9:30 p.m.
After arriving at the scene, firefighters found about 200 gallons of diesel spilled on the fourth floor in the building’s generator room. The spill was described as a “fairly large hazardous materials scene.”
Crews remained on the scene for about four hours to ensure the safety of everyone.
A contracted cleanup crew was called in to clean up the scene and properly dispose of all materials.
No injuries were reported.
