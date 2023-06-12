Firefighters respond to house fire on Douglas Street in Alexandria

Fire on Douglas Street
Fire on Douglas Street(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria firefighters responded to a house fire in the Douglas Street and Main Street area on Monday afternoon (June 12).

Details are limited at this time. We were told that the flames have been extinguished.

There’s no official word yet on whether anyone was inside of the house or not.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bunkie PD is investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead.
19-year-old man shot and killed in Bunkie early Sunday morning
(Source: MGN)
Approximately 700 CLECO customers still without power after Saturday’s storm
Nelson White's large oak tree was snapped during Saturday's storm.
Cenla homeowners assess damage caused by Saturday’s storm and strong winds
Pedestrian killed in fatal crash south of Alexandria
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved

Latest News

Grant Parish Sheriff's Office press conference
WATCH: GPSO hosts press conference on sex crimes investigation involving young children
Press conference on Daryl Stagg's arrest
Ft. Polk to become Ft. Johnson
Pedestrian killed in fatal crash south of Alexandria