Ft. Polk to be renamed Ft. Johnson on Tuesday

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk will officially become Fort Johnson on Tuesday during a redesignation ceremony.

There will be redesignation ceremony at 10 a.m. to honor Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a World War I Medal of Honor recipient from North Carolina who served in the New York National Guard’s 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.

That regiment was ordered into battle in 1918, and Johnson and his unit were brigaded with a French army colonial unit in frontline combat. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Service Cross and the Medal of Honor.

The post is one of nine army installations being redesignated to remove its Confederate name.

News Channel 5 will be at the ceremony and have full coverage on Tuesday.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.