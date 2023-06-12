‘Juneteenth’ becomes legal holiday in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury has passed an ordinance that will allow “Juneteenth” to be a legal holiday in Rapides Parish.

The ordinance will allow Rapides Parish employees a day off on June 16 and will carry over into Juneteenth Day on June 19. The Rapides Parish Courthouse will also be closed on Friday, June 16.

“It’s time that we get together as a community for the freedom of Black communities,” said Jay Scott, District I Representative on the Rapides Parish Police Jury. “We want to be able to reach out to everyone. The Black communities need a strive, a little extra boost. I felt that Juneteenth would be a great holiday to celebrate.”

According to Juneteenth.com, Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. From its Galveston, Texas origin in 1865, the observance of June 19 as the African American Emancipation Day has spread across the United States and beyond.

Now, Rapides Parish will share in the celebration of Juneteenth.

“Moving forward, I think anytime is the best time [to remember], as long as [the ordinance is] done,” Scott said. “That’s the most important thing. Now that we have it, let’s celebrate it. It’s time to change; let’s move forward.”

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, S. 475, which allowed the United States to commemorate Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Earlier this year, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards proclaimed that June 16 would be named a legal state holiday, as well as June 19.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.