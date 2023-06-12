La gov. signs bill aimed to reduce paperwork, phone call to OMV

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Could a little relief be in sight for those long call wait times at the Office of Motor Vehicles? That is what lawmakers were hoping for when they passed Representative Chuck Owen’s House Bill 532.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law last week. It looks to reduce some of the paperwork and mistakes at the OMV and those pesky phone call wait times.

The most significant change will come to the vehicle re-sale process. Now when a dealership receives a leased or used vehicle, they will remove the plate and destroy it on their own. Then they will have 24 hours to electronically notify the Department of Public Safety and Corrections about the plate removal. Once the department receives the notification, they will issue a new plate to the new owner.

The law goes into effect on August 1.

