LSUA’s Melinda Descant wins ITA Coach Of The Year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA’s tennis coach, Melinda Descant, has won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Coach Of The Year.

Descant completed her second straight undefeated season and her seventh straight NCAA tournament berth.

Since taking over the LSUA program, Melinda has won over 75 percent of her games.

She said that this shocked her, but it is a moment she will not forget.

“I was amazed,” said Descant. “It’s such an honor to receive the award. I am very thankful and glad we have people recognizing our hard work.”

