Pair of Cenla athletes represent Cenla in College World Series

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - For the 19th time in school history, the LSU Tigers will be going up to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

The Tigers needed just two games against Kentucky to punch their ticket to the CWS, beating the Wildcats 14-0 on Saturday and 8-3 on Sunday.

With the Purple and Gold faithful expected to fill the seats inside Charles Schwab Field, many fans from Central Louisiana will also be making the trip to represent the local athletes. Former Pitkin standout Garrett Edwards and former Rosepine star Ethan Frey will be representing Cenla in the World Series with LSU.

Edwards was in the middle of his best season with the Tigers this year on the mound before season-ending Tommy John surgery cut his junior year short. Edwards had posted a 1.93 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched before tearing his UCL back on April 7 in an outing at South Carolina.

For Frey, reaching the promised land has become a habit for the former Eagle. In 2021 and 2022, Frey hoisted the state championship trophy with Rosepine and now is heading to the College World Series with the Tigers. As a freshman, Frey has appeared in 18 games recording five hits and nine RBIs.

LSU awaits the winner of Southern Miss and Tennessee to see who they will play first in Omaha.

