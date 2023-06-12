Pedestrian killed in fatal crash south of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning on I-49 involving a pedestrian.

Details are limited at this time. State Police will provide more information later this afternoon. LSP did confirm that at least one person, a pedestrian, was killed during the crash.

The incident happened on I-49 around milepost 76, just south of Alexandria.

