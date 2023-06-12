Pedestrian killed in fatal crash south of Alexandria

(KBTX)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning on I-49 involving a pedestrian.

Details are limited at this time. State Police will provide more information later this afternoon. LSP did confirm that at least one person, a pedestrian, was killed during the crash.

The incident happened on I-49 around milepost 76, just south of Alexandria.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bunkie PD is investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead.
19-year-old man shot and killed in Bunkie early Sunday morning
(Source: MGN)
Approximately 700 CLECO customers still without power after Saturday’s storm
Nelson White's large oak tree was snapped during Saturday's storm.
Cenla homeowners assess damage caused by Saturday’s storm and strong winds
Torrential rains flooded ArkLaTex roadways during thunderstorms June 3, 2023.
Man dies in storms’ floodwaters; another saved
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg arrested on sex crime charges

Latest News

Diesel spill at Louisiana State Archives Building
Firefighters respond to diesel spill at Louisiana State Archives Building
trey morgan
Allen Parish School Board to vote for superintendent for an unprecedented 5th time
Allen Parish School Board to vote for superintendent for an unprecedented 5th time
Allen Parish School Board to vote for superintendent for an unprecedented 5th time
Allen Parish School Board to vote for superintendent for an unprecedented 5th time