Suspect from September 2021 stabbing incident found competent to stand trial

Chino Vich (All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.)(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been found competent to stand trial for a September 2021 stabbing at a city bus stop.

Chino Vich, 23, is charged with aggravated second degree battery.

Alexandria Police said the incident happened at the Atrans Bus Station on 2nd Street around noon on September 10.

A sanity evaluation had been ordered, and after two doctors reviewed the case, they were both in agreement that it could move forward. Judge Patricia Koch signed off on it.

A pre-trial is now set for July 19.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant DA Meredith Smith. Vich is represented by Public Defender Myles Johnson.

