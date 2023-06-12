Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in Lockport, New York, cave

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A tour boat with 36 people on board capsized during a cave tour Monday, police said.

Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.