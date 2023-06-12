Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bunkie PD is investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead.
19-year-old man shot and killed in Bunkie early Sunday morning
(Source: MGN)
Approximately 700 CLECO customers still without power after Saturday’s storm
Pedestrian killed in fatal crash south of Alexandria
Nelson White's large oak tree was snapped during Saturday's storm.
Cenla homeowners assess damage caused by Saturday’s storm and strong winds
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg arrested on sex crime charges

Latest News

La gov. signs bill aimed to reduce paperwork, phone call to OMV
Suspect from September 2021 stabbing incident found competent to stand trial - clipped version
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness