WATCH: GPSO hosts press conference on sex crimes investigation involving young children

Grant Parish Sheriff's Office press conference(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m., the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Union Parish and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices, hosted a press conference in reference to a sex crimes case involving young children.

Last week, a prominent Louisiana Baptist leader in Cenla, Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested and charged with three counts each of oral sexual battery (felony), first degree rape (felony), aggravated crimes against nature (felony) and indecent behavior with juveniles (felony).

You can watch the full press conference below:

Sheriff Steven McCain from Grant Parish, Sheriff Mark Wood from Rapides Parish and Sheriff Dusty Gates from Union Parish all attended the press conference.

