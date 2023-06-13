APD investigating homicide on Richmond Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, June 13, in the 900 block of Richmond Drive.

APD arrived at the scene around 1:12 a.m. and found a Black male, who was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Marcus Atkins, Jr., 22, of Alexandria.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as George Carter, 19, of Alexandria. Carter was arrested at his home within minutes of the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Carter remains in jail at this time with a $1,000,000 bond.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this shooting or any other type of crime in Alexandria, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.