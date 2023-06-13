Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden hosted a reception for the chiefs of mission at a White House event Tuesday.

The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.

It was Biden’s first event following a root canal Monday, which forced him to cancel his appearance at an event for NCAA champion athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

