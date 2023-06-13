LSUA celebrates historic investment by Louisiana State Legislature and Governor John Bel Edwards

The following has been provided by Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor:

Dear LSUA Community,

With the completion of the 2023 Regular Legislative Session, we are excited to report that historic investments have been made in LSUA by the Louisiana State Legislature and Governor John Bel Edwards in support of student success and workforce development in Central Louisiana.

This year, LSUA has been awarded $11 million in new state funding for infrastructure updates and building projects needed to sustain record-breaking enrollment growth and LSUA’s position as the fastest-growing 4-year university in Louisiana!

First, the state provided an additional $8 million to complete the Martin Family Student Success Center. With private donors also contributing $5 million this year, we plan to begin the construction of the new student center this fall. This building will revolutionize the student experience on the LSUA campus!

Secondly, and the news we are really excited to share, is that thanks to the Louisiana State Legislature, Governor John Bel Edwards, the Cenla Legislative Delegation, and our community business partners who continue to invest in the success of our mission, we will receive an initial $3 million in state funding and $8 million in private funding to initiate the planning and construction of our new Downtown LSUA Health Education Campus in the heart Alexandria. Through this state-of-the-art facility, we plan to double the number of students and graduates completing LSUA’s Nursing and Allied Health programs, aimed at directly addressing the critical health-related workforce shortages across our region.

None of this would have been possible without the support of LSU’s President Bill Tate, Governor Edwards, the Louisiana Legislature, the Central LA Legislative Delegation, and many of our local business partners and donors.

Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts! Addressing the workforce needs of our region is our number one priority. With our community behind us, standing together, LSUA is up to the challenge.

Sincerely,

Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor

