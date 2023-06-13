Marcus Oliver joins the Pineville Rebels as the offensive line coach

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Rebels have a new offensive line coach, Marcus Oliver.

Oliver played on the offensive line at the University of Houston and helped the Cougars have one of the top rushing attacks.

The former Cougar is a native of Louisiana and is the brother of Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Ed Oliver.

The Rebels did not win a game last year and were outscored 414-57 in the 2022 season.

Marcus said that he is ready to help change the narrative over at Pineville.

“I’m not judgmental on what’s been going on here at Pineville,” said Oliver. “The focus is to come to work every day and build towards something and I think we are capable of turning this thing around.”

