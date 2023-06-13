Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosts 1st annual Daddy Daughter dance

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Over the weekend, Raymond Laborde Correctional Center held its first-ever ‘Daddy Daughter’ dance, making it the first facility in the state to host this type of event.

Warden Marcus Myers and Deputy Warden Keith Turner came up with the idea in an effort to help offenders build a stronger connection between fathers and daughters and even between grandfathers and granddaughters.

The dance took on a prom-like theme and each offender was provided a tuxedo. Like most other events at the prison, all expenses were paid through offender-led organizations.

Assistant Warden Jude Pitre captured the footage and said the night was full of music, dancing and food, but most important, was the quality time.

“I never had this opportunity being locked up, to have this experience to spend a day with my grandbabies or dance with my grandbabies,” said one offender.

“This is an experience I never expected to happen. It’s a wonderful feeling,” added another inmate. “It’s a blessing and an honor.”

Fourteen families traveled from as far away as East Texas to dance with their fathers.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.