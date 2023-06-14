Allen Parish School Board discusses possible interim superintendent amid deadlocks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board met on June 13 to discuss the possibility of an interim superintendent due to their repeated deadlocks.

Attorney Robert Hammonds, general counsel to The Louisiana School Boards Association, was there to advise the board, clarify rules, and make suggestions.

“I recommend that all interviews be in public; Superintendent is a public position,” said Hammonds. “I think that our superintendents got to be able to handle himself in public, and so I think the question should be in public safe and accept some very personal ones.”

“I just want to clarify, so what we’re saying that in order for this to end, there has to be 5 votes, there can be no parish policy where that’s different,” said candidate Brad Soileau. “So there’s no way around the five votes; the only way one of us is is put in this office, someone’s going to have to change their vote, correct?” asked Soileau. “And that’s final?” “That’s correct,” said Hammonds.

The board will next meet june 26th to discuss names for an interim superintendent.

