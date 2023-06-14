REPORT: BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, June 14, according to TMZ.

The Baton Rouge rapper was in court Wednesday for a gun case that was later dismissed, a spokesperson for the San Diego District Attorney’s Office stated, the report added. However, the rapper was then arrested on another legal issue by agents in the courtroom soon after the gun case was wrapped up, according to the report.

Boosie was reportedly involved in a traffic stop when officers allegedly discovered two guns.

