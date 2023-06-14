Field of Honor: 200 flags displayed in Pineville in remembrance of heroes

PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - The Exchange Club of Central Louisiana hosted its second annual ‘Field of Honor’ by the Jackson Street Bridge in Pineville on June 14.

For two Central Louisiana veterans, Flag Day means more than just planting a flag.

Eddie Figueron is a Vietnam veteran, who for the second year is helping the Exchange Club plant small American flags honoring special people in his community. This year, he is planting his own flag for three members of his family.

“I had my brother, his son, his father-in-law. It’s a family affair,” he said.

Ronnie Mayeux is also a Vietnam veteran. He planted a flag personally for an old classmate who was one of the first killed from Alexandria in Vietnam, Augustine ‘Bud’ Guillory.

For Ronnie, the flag represents his friend and the country he laid down his life for. While Augustine did not make it home from Vietnam, Ronnie is thankful he did and was there to pay tribute to that sacrifice.

“I’m fortunate to be back here,” Ronnie said.

According to the Exchange Club, each flag was placed by an individual or local company and has a tag to honor a person or persons that deserve recognition or remembrance.

Last year, about 100 flags were placed for the ceremony. Now, over 200 flags grace the field. The display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers.

Dwain Dubroc, the chairman of the Field of Honor, said last year’s late start and uncertainties with the program hindered their advertisement plans. This year, the Exchange Club partnered with the City of Pineville and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce and got the message out easier.

“I was coming out here every afternoon to make sure everything was still good, and I’ve had people just show up and ask me what is going on out here,” Dubroc said. “Whenever I tell them the story, they just can’t believe that we’re doing it.”

Dubroc said this is the only flag field done in Louisiana of this size. The field is part of the Exchange Club’s national programs, including ‘Give a Kid a Flag Day,’ which lets kids take home a small flag and have an understanding of the importance of the flag. The club also does all kinds of community sponsorships.

“We do scholarships, work with Saint Mary’s, do stuff for the City of Pineville [and the] City of Alexandria. We’re a service organization that likes to give back to the community,” Dubroc said.

All the proceeds go to helping community service projects and supporting other non-profit organizations in Cenla.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.