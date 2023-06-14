LCU Wildcats basketball team lands 2 Cenla stars on its roster

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats signed Pineviile’s Ederick Coleman, Jr. and Northwood-Lena’s Omarion Layssard.

The two stars played well for their teams with Coleman’s all-district honorable mention and Layssard being able to win the state championship for the Gators. He was also the game’s MVP.

Head Coach Reni Mason had nothing but praise for both athletes and said that he cannot wait for them to get on the hardwood in the fall.

“Coleman can shoot the basketball,” said Mason. “The injury to his knee kind of slowed him down, but his best basketball is in front of him. He will do great things for this program. Layssard is super athletic, but what I enjoy about him is that he is a winner. I think there is no limit to what he can do for us this season.”

