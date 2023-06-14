Pineville City Council meeting honors ‘Hall of Fame’ coach

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - There was a city council meeting in Pineville Tuesday, June 13, that honored a lady who left a lasting impact on hundreds of students.

Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree opened Tuesday’s council meeting joking that all those in attendance were there for council matters.

Granted some were, but others were there watching their former coach, Jackie Laborde Monkhouse, receive two proclamations, one from the Louisiana Senate and the other from the City of Pineville, honoring her more than three decades of coaching, and so much more

“Supposedly, I wasn’t going to start, but she proved me different,” said Melinda Pennington, who played for Monkhouse. “I became all-state, all-district.”

In her 33-year career, Monkhouse led the Lady Rebels to a total of four state titles, three in softball and one in basketball. In 1983, she led the school’s softball and lady basketball teams to their first state titles, two months apart.

“Thank her for giving us the morals and values that she instilled in us,” added Shelia Burns, who also played for Monkhouse. “To this day, we still remember her as that wonderful lady, and we love her to death.”

For this and so much more, this past April, Coach Monkhouse was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Lagniappe she calls it, because the real honor was being able to help shape the lives of so many young ladies, who now pay it forward to her.

“I begin to look up to them,” explained Monkhouse. “I’m wanting advice.”

