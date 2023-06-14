Proposed gun ordinance fails during Alexandria City Council meeting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A proposed gun ordinance has failed to pass in the City of Alexandria following multiple recommendations by both City Attorney Jonathan Goins and Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell for the city council to not approve it.

The ordinance would have allowed police to arrest or fine the parents or guardians of kids who get their hands on their unsecured guns and use the weapon to hurt themselves or others.

“It’s for the negligent person who is negligent with their firearms,” said District 1 Councilman Reddex Washington, who proposed the ordinance.

Last week, News Channel 5 spoke to Terrell about the proposed ordinance, who said while he applauded the intention to deter juvenile violence, that there would be constitutional challenges in terms of enforcing the ordinance if it was passed. One of the challenges stated by Terrell was that in the majority of the violent cases they see involving juveniles, those minors are not in the custody of their parents. The district attorney’s office said that kids as early as 12 years old are breaking into cars or homes and that it is rare to find a case of a child taking a gun from their own home.

Just before the council meeting was set to begin to discuss the ordinance, the council was given a letter from Terrell advising them to vote it down. In the letter, Terrell wrote:

“This office cannot recommend the proposed city ordinance. Current state laws exist that address these concerns. State law may well preempt any such municipal ordinance.”

That letter was also echoed by Mayor Jacques Roy’s administration and the city attorney.

“This ordinance as written will not benefit the City of Alexandria,” said Goins during the meeting.

Goins also added that the city does have felonies on the book that addresses the types of crime that the ordinance was aimed at.

“I didn’t feel like there was any state law that would have preempted this because of me seeking legal council from our side and outside sources and also with other municipalities passing a similar ordinance,” said Washington.

What Washington is referencing is a similar measure that passed earlier this year by the New Orleans City Council. However, Goins argued that the ordinance in New Orleans was originally passed in the 1950s before a state law preempting cities from passing their own laws went into effect. Goins added that what the New Orleans City Council approved this year was an amendment to the penalty, not a new law overall.

After debate over if the ordinance would follow state law, the council did not offer up a motion to vote on the ordinance, meaning that the matter failed without a vote.

