Rezoning change gives Kellyland students a choice on which school to attend next year

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Starting this school year, close to 150 students in Kellyland, who were previously zoned for Tioga schools, will now have the choice of staying there or entering the Bolton High School feeder system.

This move comes after a June 6 Rapides Parish School Board meeting where members voted unanimously to adopt the proposal that sets the Red River as the boundary for Tioga Junior High, Tioga High, Bolton High and Alexandria Middle Magnet schools.

The board discussed the changes at the May 16 committee meeting after questions arose about the practicality of busing fewer than 200 students across the river and if it was in the board’s best interest.

We have learned these changes specifically impact the Kellyland area and have left some parents questioning everything from athletics, to the timing of the changes, to why. Superintendent Jeff Powell is assuring parents that these new changes are only providing them with another option for a campus that is closer.

“Those students are being given the option to either stay at the Tioga schools for the duration of their academic career or go ahead and make the shift over here in Alexandria,” explained Powell. “Either choice they make, they will have transportation provided to them.”

The school year begins August 14, leaving parents about two months to make their decision. Powell shared what the process will look like and what parents can expect to happen.

“Our administrators are in the process of making contact with those parents,” Powell said. “We want to get that information from them as soon as possible. The deadline is July 31, so we can make our final preparations.”

As for the 224 elementary students in that area previously zoned for North Rapides schools, they will go into the Bolton feeder system.

News Channel 5 is looking to hear from parents who have kids in the Kellyland area who are affected by these changes. We would like to hear how you feel about the rezoning and what plans, if any, you are making for the upcoming school year. Send your emails to news@kalb.com.

