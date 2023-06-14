Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes

Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs and Taco Bell are joining forces to create a new set of summer footwear.

The brands are creating the first-ever Taco Bell Crocs.

The limited-edition shoes will sport Taco Bell’s iconic logo and go on sale starting June 28.

“The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs’ comfy mellow slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step,” Taco Bell representatives shared.

According to Crocs, the new footwear will be available online for $60.

And this isn’t the first time Taco Bell has stepped into the retail space.

In 2019, the fast food chain opened a pop-up hotel gift shop in a Palm Springs hotel, selling swimwear, sunglasses and pool floats.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m., the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Union Parish...
New details released on arrest of Louisiana Baptists leader Daryl Stagg
Glenmora man killed in 1-49 crash
George Carter
APD investigating homicide on Richmond Drive
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Fort Johnson in Vernon Parish, La.
Fort Polk officially renamed as Fort Johnson

Latest News

Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
Storm clouds darken the skies above the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 12, 2023.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a...
2 arrested in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood clinic last year
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami....
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded GOP presidential race days after Trump’s indictment