Truck catches fire near Chopin on Wednesday morning

Vehicle fire near Chopin
Vehicle fire near Chopin(NPFD #1)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHOPIN, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded to a vehicle fire around 7:23 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, on I-49 at milepost #113, near Chopin.

The 2022 Ford F-150 was engulfed in flames with authorities arrived. NPSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-49 when they began to see sparks under the truck, then smoke. The driver pulled over to the shoulder and exited the truck, then saw the flames.

The truck received heavy fire damage, but there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

