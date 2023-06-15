12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says

Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.(Shari Comp via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
APOPKA, Fla. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after his parents said he fell and hit his head while they were on a camping trip.

On June 8, Brian Larkin was on a trip to Apopka with his family when the incident took place, according to his aunt, Shari Comp.

She told WTSP her sister and her brother-in-law often pack up their camper and dogs with the family and go camping.

“They were camping at Wekiwa Springs in Apopka, he just had a tragic accident and he fell,” Comp said.

Comp said Brian fell on the left side of his head.

“He fell very hard, unfortunately,” she told WTSP.

Brian was taken to Orland Health Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital where a neurosurgeon reportedly told the family that he suffered a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures on a part of his head.

“Where it’s located is very rare and it’s very dangerous,” Comp said.

Brian went on to have two surgeries in four days, including a risky one where he could have bled significantly and died, according to the family.

Fortunately, the surgeries were a success.

“He just needs to heal,” his aunt said. “Now, it’s a very long recovery.”

In order to prepare financially for Brian’s recovery, his aunt created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical bills.

“If you know our family, Brian is the light of our lives,” Comp wrote in a post.”He is so incredibly smart, funny and an absolute joy. This freak accident has devastated our entire family to our core.”

As of Thursday, the fundraiser has raised over $27,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

