3 Cenla death row inmates request clemency

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Almost all Louisiana death row prisoners are asking Governor John Bel Edwards to spare their lives, according to a report from the Advocate.

There are 57 people on death row in Louisiana, and 51 of them filed clemency applications to the state board. The documents are asking for their sentences to be lessened to life in prison.

The historic requests come after the governor said he is against capital punishment and believes it should be banned in the state.

The Board of Pardons and Parole will review the applications and pass their recommendations on to the governor.

Three of those 51 inmates requesting clemency are convicted of committing crimes in Central Louisiana.

One of those is Darrell James Robinson, 54, who was convicted in the May 1996 murders of Billy Lambert, Carol Hooper, Maureen Kelly and Nicholas Kelly at Lambert’s home in Poland in Rapides Parish. Robinson was staying with Lambert at the time. Each victim was found with a shot to the head. His defense argued there was not enough evidence to prove Robinson was the murderer.

Larry Roy, 62, was convicted on first-degree murder charges in the May 1993 stabbing deaths of Freddie Richard, Jr. and Rosetta Silas in Cheneyville. Richard and Silas were at the home of Sally Richard, who Roy had dated. She and her two sons were injured in the attack but managed to escape. Roy claims he did not remember committing the crimes because he was intoxicated on beer, gin and cocaine.

Tracy Lee, 62, is convicted of killing a 15-year-old during a burglary in Natchitoches in 1985. At the time, he was a soldier stationed at Fort Polk. He also raped the teenager’s sister and mother, before stealing cash from the family. He was convicted and sentenced to death, but his defense argued he was suffering emotionally or mentally at the time.

