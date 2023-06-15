Avoyelles’ names Corey Bannister as next head football coach

Avoyelles did not have to look far and wide for a new head coach!
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - It’s been quite the offseason for the Avoyelles’ football program.

Following the end of last season, longtime head coach Andy Boone stepped down to become the next head coach at Lakeview High School.

The Mustangs then named Jacob Carruth as the school’s next signal caller back in January. However, after just six months, the Mustangs were once again in the market for a new head coach, just a few months before the start of football season, after Carruth resigned to take the job at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.

However, Avoyelles did not have to look far and wide for a new head coach, quickly promoting Corey Bannister in an announcement on Facebook. Bannister, who is taking over his alma mater, was named the athletic director at Avoyelles back in January.

Bannister previously served as an assistant football coach and head track coach at Peabody Magnet from 2018-2022.

The Mustangs have made the quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons.

