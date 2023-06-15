Democratic candidate for La. Governor stops in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, June 15, Dr. Shawn Wilson, one of two Democratic candidates for governor, made his campaign pitch before the Central Louisiana Democratic Women’s organization.

Wilson, the only candidate endorsed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, served as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for a little more than seven years. He largely focused on infrastructure investments and energy. He also fielded questions on continued investments in Medicaid enrollment and education, like teacher pay raises, as well as solutions to crime.

“We’re not competing against each other’s parish. We’re competing against other states and other nations,” said Wilson. “That’s what citizens all across this state want. Whether you’re in a rural part of Grant Parish or you’re in the urban center of Rapides Parish, it’s an important place to be. We want a better quality of life. We want things to be better than they were yesterday.”

Wilson emphasized bipartisanship, having worked under Republican and Democratic governors as a long-time professional in transportation and development.

“There’s enough to do that we agree on. Let’s focus on that and not necessarily fight over the things we don’t agree on because chances are those are going to be major dealmakers or dealbreakers for the state of Louisiana. Let’s build together,” said Wilson.

The Louisiana Republican party currently has a field of six candidates for governor, but the party’s leadership endorsed Jeff Landry at the outset. That endorsement has caused party in-fighting. Meanwhile, the Louisiana Democratic party has had its own share of disputes, which Wilson attributes to the process of selecting a candidate.

Wilson feels confident that the process will result in an “organized effort across the state of Louisiana” to support his candidacy, saying that his credentials and experience make him the best Democratic candidate to get behind.

“When you look at my commitment and experience and qualifications, I think hands down that’s there, regardless of party. Because I’m not looking to be governor for Democrats. I’m looking to be governor of the state of Louisiana,” explained Wilson. “Contrary to what we see from other candidates, they’re focused on issues that are certain and connected to only a smaller population. I’m looking to serve all of the state of Louisiana. That’s what I’ve done. I’ve built bridges for over 25 years, literally and figuratively. I’ve not burned them. That’s the difference between me and the other candidates in this field.”

Wilson faces a challenge from Daniel Cole out of LaSalle Parish, the only other Democratic candidate, in addition to six Republicans and one Independent, Hunter Lundy of Lake Charles.

Election Day is set for October 14.

