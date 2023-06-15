Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate

A Rapides Parish Deputy Corrections Officer has been arrested following an altercation involving an inmate.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish Deputy Corrections Officer has been arrested following an altercation involving an inmate.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Corrections Officers at the downtown Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 responded to an altercation on June 14, around 2:30 a.m. in a secure dorm. The altercation was between an inmate and another Deputy Corrections Officer, identified as Alaijah Shanell Keller, 21, of Alexandria.

Alaijah Shanell Keller
Alaijah Shanell Keller(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

RPSO said the altercation resulted in Keller producing a sharp instrument in an attempt to cut the inmate. Both Keller and the inmate were secured by other deputies. No injuries were reported.

Keller was arrested for one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and one count of malfeasance in office. Bond was set at $305,000 and remains in custody at this time. RPSO said she has been fired from her position.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Vehicle fire near Chopin
Truck catches fire near Chopin on Wednesday morning
Proposed gun ordinance fails during Alexandria City Council meeting
3 Cenla death row inmates request clemency

Latest News

Deputy Corrections Officer arrested after altercation with inmate
North Bayou Rapides Elementary Damage Suspects
RPSO asking for help identifying suspects who destroyed property at North Bayou Rapides Elementary
Louisiana State Capitol
Miscarriage certificates, similar to birth certificates, could soon be issued in Louisiana
Heat related deaths rise in Maricopa County.
LDH releases report covering heat-related illness, hospitalizations