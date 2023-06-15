LSU ace Paul Skenes wins College Baseball’s Best Player Award

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - It’s only fitting that America’s ace Paul Skenes was named the 2023 Dick Howser Award winner given out annually to the best player in the country.

Skenes, a junior transfer from Air Force, leads the SEC in wins (12), strikeouts (188), ERA (1.77), innings pitched (107) and opponent batting average (.170).

Skenes ranks No. 2 all-time on LSU’s single-season strikeout list only 14 punchouts behind Ben McDonald, who holds the record with 202 set back in 1989.

Skenes has also been named Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 National Player of the Year and the 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year. Skenes is expected to be selected in the first five picks of the upcoming MLB Draft.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Vehicle fire near Chopin
Truck catches fire near Chopin on Wednesday morning
Proposed gun ordinance fails during Alexandria City Council meeting
Superintendent Jeff Powell is assuring parents the changes are only providing them another...
Rezoning change gives Kellyland students a choice on which school to attend next year

Latest News

Ederick Coleman, Jr. and Omarion Layssard
LCU Wildcats basketball team lands 2 Cenla stars on its roster
LCU Wildcats basketball team lands 2 Cenla stars on its roster
Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with J.C. Holt
Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with J.C. Holt