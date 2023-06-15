LSUA celebrates Juneteenth with program on campus

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Juneteenth is right around the corner, and on Thursday, June 15, LSUA hosted its annual Juneteenth celebration on campus.

LSUA launched the program last year after hearing from students and faculty. After receiving positive feedback, the faculty put their heads together and created the program. Attendees learned about the history of Juneteenth, as well as encouraging messages through one motto: celebrate, educate and motivate.

Connie Cooper, the chief diversity officer at LSUA, is passionate about Juneteenth, a day she celebrates with her family each year.

“My aunt, I call her big momma,” she said. “She loves Juneteenth.”

Her role at LSUA allows her to plan the university’s celebration each year, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Cooper said many students do not know the full history of the day.

“This provides a very unique opportunity for our students, our faculty and our staff to learn more and to dig deeper into our nation’s history.”

Her hope is that through programs like this, others will become more informed of this part of our nation’s history.

“Having the history and knowing that information will serve you,” she said. “Knowledge is power at the end of the day.”

