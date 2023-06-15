RPSO asking for help identifying suspects who destroyed property at North Bayou Rapides Elementary

North Bayou Rapides Elementary Damage Suspects
North Bayou Rapides Elementary Damage Suspects(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying suspects in a criminal damage investigation that happened at the now-closed North Bayou Rapides Elementary at 5500 England Drive in Alexandria.

RPSO said that the three suspects in the image above entered the school and destroyed multiple glass windows. Glass doors were shattered and broken. The cost of damages could exceed thousands of dollars.

If anyone has any information on these suspects or this crime, they are asked to contact Det. Justin Burch, RPSO Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727, RPSO at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.

