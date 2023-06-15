Southern Baptist Convention votes to expel female pastor; church contemplates denominational change

By Rob Masson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female pastor of a Kentucky Southern Baptist church leaves New Orleans, disappointed just moments after the Southern Baptist Convention voted to oust her church because of her sex.

Pastor Linda Popham says her church must leave the Southern Baptist Convention, whose delegates stand by their decision.

Popham has been the leader of the Fern Creek Southern Baptist church in Louisville, Kentucky, for over 30 years and says the Southern Baptist church convention has made a big mistake.

We caught up with Rev. Popham about an hour after the Wednesday vote to oust her church and three others for supporting female pastors.

92% of some 12,000 attendees at the convention meeting downtown have found that Fern Creek Southern Baptist church is not in-quote- ’Friendly cooperation with the Southern Baptist convention,’ which is the largest protestant denomination in the United States.

Pastor Popham flew out of New Orleans shortly after the vote was taken, now making plans to leave the Southern Baptist group and disappointed that it didn’t go her way after making an impassioned plea to attendees.

‘I think it’s sad, Southern Baptists don’t realize what they lost. I don’t think they realize what they’ve done to themselves,” said Popham.

“It’s kind of a misnomer that the Southern Baptist convention is against women. In fact, we are very much for women for us to live in a home and a church that honors them, and we have have upheld that today,” said delegate Travis Cardwell of Houston.

Attendees of the Southern Baptist Convention meeting in New Orleans believe that the pastor’s office is limited to men as qualified by scripture. The policy was adopted in 2000 but only emerged recently as an issue, leading up to the vote here in New Orleans.

Fern Creek Southern Baptist remains part of the Kentucky Southern Baptist Convention, but Pastor Popham says her state organization has also begun steps to oust her church.

She says she will likely leave the Southern Baptist Convention and become part of the Baptist church, which accepts women as pastors.

