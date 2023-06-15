Sunflower Trail & Festival returns; new mural to be unveiled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Experience miles of beautiful sunflowers, art, and music for free in Gilliam, Louisiana.

On June 17, the 24th Annual Sunflower Trail & Festival is returning, allowing visitors to experience the beauty of sunflowers and sunflower-themes festivities. The event is held at 12797 Main Street, Gilliam, Louisiana along a nationally recognized 136-mile Boom or Bust Byway and is presented by the Red River Crossroads Historical & Cultural Association.

Shy Sunflower by Shreveport Photographer Ryan Hazelton (Ryan Hazelton | Ryan Hazelton)

Activities:

Miles of sunflowers along Highway 3049, north of Shreveport

Arts and crafts market

Arts and crafts activities for children

Food, including Main Street Restaurant, James Country Store, D&I Cafe and Deli

Live music

The Veterans Memorial in Belcher, Louisiana.

Photography contest - Photos to be displayed at Gilliam Library, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam, Louisiana.

Red River Crossroads Museum in Gilliam Library

A new mural by Shreveport artist Diane Long will be celebrated during the event.

Here is a sneak peek of the mural:

Follow the Sunflower Festival by visiting https://www.facebook.com/sunflowerfestivaltrail.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.