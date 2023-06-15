Talkin’ Tiger Baseball with J.C. Holt

J.C. Holt spoke on his experience reaching Omaha in 2003 and 2004 under Smoke Laval.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers have made the trip up to Omaha for the College World Series for the 19th time in school history, the second most by any team in the country.

LSU will face Tennessee on Saturday in their first game of the CWS.

Leading up to the CWS, the KALB Sports Team is talking to former Tigers that have ties to Central Louisiana who all played a part in getting LSU to the World Series at one time.

J.C. Holt spoke on his experience reaching Omaha in 2003 and 2004 under Smoke Laval. Coach Holt played his high school ball at Oak Hill and now is the head coach at Pitkin High School, where he recently led the Tigers to the state championship.

Coach Holt also coached current Tiger Garrett Edwards in high school.

