Alexandria residents gain financial literacy through ‘Building Stronger Families’ program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Without knowledge or opportunity, many American families can remain stuck in the vicious cycle of living paycheck to paycheck, but the United Way of Central Louisiana and the Alexandria Housing Authority are giving families the knowledge they need for a better financial future.

‘Building Stronger Families’ is a ten part course that is providing an opportunity for residents to build skills in the areas of financial stability, education and health.

The class meets every other Thursday and is led by Debra McKinney, a financial advisor who has become more of a mentor. McKinney shares her guidance, provides instruction and exposes families to resources, enabling them to become financially empowered, even sharing her personal struggles on the road to securing her own financial freedom.

“I swiped until they said declined, what do you mean declined?” McKinney recounted.

The goal is giving families a hand up, not a hand out, and pushing them toward new things, according to Stephan Fontenot, director of the Alexandria Housing Authority.

“Housing should be a transitional situation,” said Fontenot. “So as their situations improve, they move out the program and allow families with a greater need to come on up.”

When learning to manage money, it helps to have a little extra money to manage, so those who attend get a stipend.

“So if they save a thousand, we’ll go ahead and match that as well,” explained Joseph Buzzetta with the United Way of Central Louisiana.

Along with that bonus, they receive lessons they can take with them for the rest of their lives

“They can take those skills and put them into action and get rewarded for those as well,” added Buzzetta.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.